Ajay Devgn to play football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is now all set to feature in the biopic on India's legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Devgn will play the role of Rahim, the football coach and the manager of the Indian national team from 1950 to 1963. Rahim is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. 'Tevar' director Amit Sharma will direct the yet-untitled film. The movie will be produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta.