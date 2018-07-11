Ajay Devgn to front film on Chanakya

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks' company Plan C Studios have roped in Bollywood star Ajay Devgn to star in "Chanakya", a Neeraj Pandey directorial on the life and teachings of political strategist, economist and royal advisor Chanakya.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

"Epic characters such as Chanakya have an everlasting sense of mystery and legend around them. We have no doubt that the movie 'Chanakya' will be received enthusiastically by modern audiences, providing serious insights into the art of running a state, based on the practical learning and teachings of the greatest master himself - Chanakya," Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said in a statement.

"The collaboration between Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn is itself something that fans have been waiting for a long time to see on the big screen," he added.

Pandey has been developing this film on Chanakya for quite some time now.

"It's an exciting work of passion for me, and I am sure the audiences will love Ajay in his portrayal of the visionary genius," he said.

Ajay, who is looking forward to his first film with Pandey, commented: "I am truly looking forward to playing Chanakya. I've followed Neeraj Pandey's work closely and I know Neeraj will tell this story with the clarity and passion with which it needs to be told."

Chanakya was not only a great warrior, but more known as a teacher, economist and a political advisor. He played a key role in the establishment of the dynasty of Chandragupta Maurya.

Shital Bhatia from Plan C said: "Chanakya, as a character has always fascinated us, and his practice of political statecraft changed the course of India's ancient history. We are delighted to bring this epic story to our audiences."

--IANS

dc-rb/sed