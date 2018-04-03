Ajay Devgn celebrates birthday in Paris

Paris, April 3 (IANS) Actor Ajay Devgn celebrated his birthday here with his family and close friends.

Ajay turned 49 on Monday and posted a photograph of himself along with his actress-wife Kajol and children Nysa and Yug, his "Taarzan: The Wonder Car" co-actor Vatsal Sheth and his wife Ishita Dutta.

"Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. (Birthday parties in Paris)," Ajay captioned the image.

On the acting front, Ajay, who was recently seen in "Raid", has three films in his kitty-- "Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior", "Total Dhamaal" and a yet-untitled romantic-comedy film, which also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

In "Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior", he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare -- a military leader in the army of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India.

