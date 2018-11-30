Ajay Bhushan Pandey takes over as Union Revenue Secretary

Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) from Maharashtra cadre Ajay Bhushan Pandey took charge as the Union Revenue Secretary after superannuation of Hasmukh Adhia today. Ajay Pandey will continue to head the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as its CEO and serve as chairman of GSTN. "Increasing Tax-GDP ratio using technology and simplify rules and process is our prime motive", said Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey while talking to ANI.