Ajax welcome back striker Huntelaar

The Hague (Netherlands), June 1 (IANS) Dutch football club Ajax have agreed with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar on a comeback to Amsterdam, with the 33-year-old striker signing a contract for one year on Thursday.

Huntelaar was active for German club Schalke 04 over the last seven seasons, but his contract in Germany expired and was not renewed, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also played for De Graafschap, PSV, AGOVV, SC Heerenveen, Real Madrid and AC Milan. From January 2006 until January 2009, Huntelaar already represented Ajax, in which he scored 105 times in 136 official matches and won the Dutch Cup twice and the Dutch Super Cup once.

"It is no secret that Ajax is my club," Huntelaar stated in a press release. "I am incredibly glad that I can return here. My role is clear, I did not come here to retire. Last season Ajax played almost 60 matches and you cannot do that with only one striker. My goal is to win the championship."

Huntelaar will normally become the second striker in the Ajax squad after the 19-year-old Danish prodigy Kasper Dolberg.

"I am sure that Klaas-Jan will fulfil an important role at Ajax, on and off the pitch," said Ajax football director Marc Overmars.

--IANS

