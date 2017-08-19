Ajax, Spurs reach deal over Sanchez

Amsterdam, Aug 19 (IANS) Ajax Amsterdam and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed over the transfer of Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez to the English Premier League club.

The Spurs pay Ajax 40 million euros ($47 million) which can increase to 42 million euros ($49.4 million) including bonuses.

It is the highest ever outgoing transfer for Ajax. The previous record was for Poland international striker Arkadiusz Milik, who joined Italian Serie A clun Napoli last year for 32 million euros ($37.63 million), Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Sanchez had a contract until mid 2021 with Ajax. The 21-year-old Colombia international came over last year from Colombian side Atletico Nacional for 5 million euros ($5.88 million). He was a key player in the Ajax side that reached the Europa League final last season.

Sanchez was absent in Ajax's last two matches this season due to "lack of motivation". He was too busy sealing his transfer to Tottenham.

