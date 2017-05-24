Ajax will beat Manchester United in the Europa League final, predicts this Dutch cow

A cow named Sijtje in Holland, famous for predicting various results, has prophesied the outcome of Manchester United vs Ajax Europa League final

Remember, Paul the Octopus? Yes, the same freak who predicted results during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Now there is another creature donning the same hat, and it’s a cow!

A cow named Sijtje in Holland, famous for predicting various results, has prophesied the outcome of Manchester United vs Ajax Europa League final. The two sides are set to meet on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Friends Arena in Stockholm. As per the report, Sijtje, who has an 85 percent success rate, has picked Ajax to beat Jose Mourinho’s men. Also Read- Europa League final, Manchester United vs Ajax preview, road to finals, match facts and predicted XIs

The prediction process

Sijtje prediction process is pretty simple. Different buckets of food with teams/candidates name/logo on it is placed before the cow. Sijtje then comes out of her enclosure and from whichever bucket she eats first is declared a winner as per the prediction. In this case, Sijtje ate from the bucket which had Ajax written over it. Also Read- Europa League: Manchester United should win it for Manchester Blast victims

Here is the video of Sijtje predicting Ajax as winner of Europa Cup Final

With an impressive success rate, Sijtje resume is not a bad one. The cow has accurately predicted the winner of the Holland election with 11 candidates. Moreover, Sijtje during the 2014 World Cup correctly predicted that Holland would beat Mexico.

Despite the terror attack in Manchester, the Europa League Final will go ahead as per schedule. UEFA issued a statement confirming Wednesday’s game in Stockholm between Manchester United and Ajax will proceed amid heightened security.