Aizawl cry foul, demand dues from AIFF

Kolkata, Feb 11 (IANS) Defending I-League champions Aizawl FC claimed on Sunday that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) owed them roughly Rs 57 lakh towards outstanding dues since the 2015-16 season.

Hot on the heels of the AIFF disciplinary committee fining Aizawl Rs 3 lakh for crowd violence in their January 25 match against Mohun Bagan, Aizawl president Robert Royte, who attended the meeting here, attacked the sport's governing body.

"The AIFF owes us Rs 57 lakh that includes runners-up prize money of the 2015-16 Federation Cup, some man of the matches and travelling allowances," Royte told a news conference.

"As an owner and president of the club, I demand that the AIFF should also clear the pending dues. Then we will see how to pay the fine."

The AIFF, however, was dismissive of Aizawl's claims.

"Subsidies claim is not true. We clear them on a time to time basis and it is up to date," an AIFF official told IANS.

The official explained about the man of the match prize money issue.

"Regarding Hero Of the Match amounts, our title sponsors, which is Hero Motocorp, and we had an agreement where they directly transfer the money to the clubs. That saves taxes. But then there was a lot of documentation to be done if Hero transferred the money directly to the clubs. They needed some documents which some clubs could provide and some could not," he informed.

"So we decided to disburse the money ourselves after getting it from Hero. That is the reason for this delay. All dues will be cleared by March 31."

Royte meanwhile said he would discuss with his colleagues whether they would appeal the fine or not.

"Regarding the quantum and amount of the fine, I've to discuss with my colleagues whether we will go for an appeal or not. We have to follow the rules," he said.

Royte, however, assured that safety and security will be ensured so that there is no closed door match in Aizawl.

"That will be done. I'm sure that improvement will be there from the government and club side. It's a big lesson for the fans of Aizawl.

"Let us hope the AIFF will agree for the new arrangement... Safety will be ensured for the visiting teams and fans and even for the home fans," he said.

Asked whether they are paying the fine, he said: "Giving of penalty is another issue. We will think whether to appeal or not. I will have to discuss with my colleagues."

--IANS

dm/ajb/