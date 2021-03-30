AIUDF,ISF and IUML 'new secular syndicate' of Cong: Naqvi Enaxi Saikia Barua

Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Tuesday termed the All India United Democratic Front in Assam, Indian Secular Front in West Bengal and Indian Union Muslim League in Kerala as the 'new secular syndicate of the Congress'.

Naqvi, who is here to campaign in the Assam Assembly elections, told PTI in an exclusive interview, 'This new secular syndicate is the height of hypocrisy of the Congress.' Congress is partnering with the three parties mentioned in the ongoing elections in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala respectively.

The assembly elections in the four states including Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry is a battle for mandate between 'communal vote bank owners' and 'inclusive development practitioners',asserted the union Minorities Affairs minister.

When asked about winning prospect of his party, he exuded confidence that the Assam election results will be 'good' for the BJP which will form government again for the second time.

Naqvi said Assam has achieved newer heights of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the last five years as well as due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'determination of inclusive development' ending 'appeasement politics'.

'The impact of remarkable changes by Modi in political work culture are being witnessed on every front - be it economy, national security, internal security and foreign affairs', he said appreciating the prime minister's efforts.

Saying the prime minister is synonymous with 'good governance and inclusive development', the union minister said the Modi government has made every section of the society an equal partner in progress with the commitment to 'reform, perform and transform'.

Stating that the Modi government is dedicated to welfare of villages, farmers, youths, poor and downtrodden, he said each scheme is focussed on empowerment of the last needy person of the society.

Story continues

'Be it farmers, youths, soldiers and women, the Modi government has been working with complete honesty for socio- economic and educational empowerment of every section of the society', the minister said.

Asked to highlights achievements of the Modi government during the last six years benefitting people, Naqvi replied the government has provided two crore houses to poor; Kisan Samman Nidhi to 10 crore farmers; free gas cylinders to more than eight crore needy women under Ujjwala Yojana; Mudra Yojana has benefitted more than 28 crore people.

Electricity to thousands of deprived villages; free medical treatment to 1.69 crore people under Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana; 8.9 crore farmers provided benefits of Fasal Bima Yojana;more than six lakh villages of the country made open defecation free; benefit to 42 crore people through PM Jan Dhan Yojana were the other achievements,he added.

Speaking about the prime minister leading the fight against coronavirus pandemic from the front, Naqvi said Modi has turned a disaster into an opportunity to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

During coronavirus challenges the Modi government provided free ration to more than 80 crore people; about Rs 90,000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of more than 41 crore needy people; Rs 1500 deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore women; Rs 19,000 crore given under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to more than 10 crore farmers,he noted.

Saying 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' package worth Rs 20 lakh crore was given to various sectors, the minister said more than 60 lakh migrant labourers could reach back their home states during COVID-19 through Shramik Special Trains, besides the government giving Rs 17,000 crore to the states under State Disaster Relief Fund for providing assistance to the migrant labourers.

An estimated 79.97 per cent of the total 81.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise in 47 assembly constituencies during the first phase of polling in Assam on Saturday.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April six. PTI ESB SNS SNS