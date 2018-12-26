AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal loses temper at reporter, calls him dog

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal made headlines after he fumingly reacted to a reporter's question during a press conference calling him an opportunist. The entire incident was caught a camera where the political chief can be seen hurling abuses at journalists and taking away a reporter's mic as well. Ajmal threatened to smash head of the journalist who has allegedly asked him if he will ally with Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in future. His response was, "Go dogs, for how much money have you been bought by BJP? Go away, I will smash your head. Go register a case against me."