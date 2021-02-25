AITWA demands abolishing of the E-Way bill

Section 129 of CGST Act is a death sentence for traders & transporters The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), one of the foremost apex bodies of India's Road Transport Sector, has extended support to Bharat Bandh call by The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on February 26 against Goods and Services Tax (GST) and its Eway Bill rules.

All state level-transport associations including Bombay Goods Transport Association, SIMTA, KGTA, Baroda Goods Transport Association, Vapi Transport Association, HGTA, CGTA, Car Carrier Association, Association of Transporters Poona, and many others have confirmed their support to AITWA in this one-day non-operation of transport for scrapping of E-way bill laws introduced by Government of India. “Transporters will stop all their operation and will park their vehicles as a symbolic protest. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on February 26th, 2021,” said Mahendra Arya, National President AITWA.

A poll conducted by AITWA across several transporters from different parts showed that the E-way Bill rules should be abolished was the majority approx 83% amongst the industry, said Abhishek Gupta, Hon Joint Secretary AITWA.

E way bill is a regressive rule which mandatesimpractical compliance from transporters. The consignor or sender of goods have to fill their goods detail on online portal, in part A and thetransporter have to update the vehicle no in part B. Transporter have to cover the total journey @ 200 km/day, from consignor place to consignee place as per pin code calculated at shortest distance. This is practically not possible due to many factors such as Sunday/holiday ,accident , part load consolidation , hub & spoke , congestion en-route or at unloading place , driver personal issue and many others. The goods are sometimesstored prior to delivery as per client convenience. Any error or expiry of e way bill due to any mistake whatsoever is heavily and obnoxiously penalised to 200 percent of the tax value, or 100 percent of the invoice value under Section 129 of CGST Act, 2017 even when there is no tax loss to Government. Further this tax on sale/purchase is to be paid by seller/buyer to Government and have nothing to do with transporter. The transporters are being made scapegoats by tax officials.

AITWA reiterates that it is with Government in catching evaders but it also believes that errors cannot be equated with evasion. The tax laws cannot dictate business models. AITWA’s delegation under its chairman, Pradeep Singal, met MOS-Ministry of Finance, Revenue Secretary, CBIC Chairman and other officials where the Government was appraised of the issues. The Government principally agreed to the stand of AITWA.

AITWA feels that, complying with e way rules especially after new notifications, has meant a higher and costly compliance burden. Also with unjustified penalties running into lakhs, for errors,will lead to completely shutting of transport businesses for many.Infact it has been also pointed out that the pressure put on drivers to meet this deadline can lead to fatal road accidents.

AITWA demands abolishing the E-way bill in its current form. The Government can easily catch evaders by analytics if the consignee timely updates the arrival of goods. Further vehicles carrying sensitive goods may be tracked by the Government using Fast Tag. Transporters should not be subject to any penalty by the Government for any time-based compliance target of transit. All errors where there is no tax loss to Government, it should be penalised at maximum of Rs. 10,000 under Sec 122.

Apart from Eway Bill, AITWA has also represented for the sky rocketing Diesel prices, which should be reduced and mechanisms need to be discussed and created with the Transport Industry for future regulation. Diesel prices should be equalized across the length and breadth of the nation About All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) is an apex body of Goods Transport Companies, covering 65% of the organized road transportation of the country. It is a non-profit organization dedicated to the cause of transport fraternity in India and plays a key role in representing India’s Transport Industry before the Government of India and State Governments.

