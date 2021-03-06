AISSEE 2021: NTA to Close Objection Window for Provisional Answer Key Today, Submit Challenges at aissee.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the objection window for All India Sainik Shools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2021 provisional answer key by the end of today, March 6. Those having doubts in AISSEE 2021 Provisional Answer Key are advised to register their challenges at www.aissee.nta.nic.in. The AISSEE 2021 provisionalanswer key was displayed on March 4 along with recorded responses of the candidates. Ones the objection window will be closed, no further requests will be entertained in this regard.

Steps to raise objections in the AISSEE 2021 provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA AISSEE 2021 at www.aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link for ‘Display OMR, Challenge recorded response and answer key’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Choose any of the two options to login to your dashboard

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth/password

Step 5: Go to the dashboard download your responses as well as the answer key and go through them

Step 6: If you have any objection, file it in the respective column/space provided

Step 7: Upload the supporting document

Step 8: Make the payment of the processing fee of Rs 100

Direct link to submit objections forthe AISSEE 2021 answer key

All the challenges made by the examinees will be verified by a panel of subject experts. The answer key will be revised after considering the objections and a final answer key will be published accordingly. The AISSEE 2021 result will be prepared and declared on the basis of the revised answer key.

“No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final,"NTA said in its official statement.

In case of any query, candidates can call the NTA helpline number 0120 6895 200 or 011-4075 9000 or email at aissee@nta.ac.in.