AISSC Peaceniks warn against PFI & SDPI, say "Radicalisation biggest threat"

At a time when the minority community is being incited by various bigot groups such as PFI, SDPI. All India Sajjadanashin Council(AISSC) has warned Muslim youth to stay away from such radical groups as they try to manipulate youth into wrongdoings in the name of religion.

This decision has been taken after the PFI workers threatened a member of this organisation in Hyderabad. Syed Nasiruddin

Chisty, AIISC, says that we must inform the younger generation especially teenagers that they need to stay away from illegal and anti-national organisations on social media. The reports and content we see on social media about PFI & SDPI, we do not want our kids to get in touch with them and risk their future.

