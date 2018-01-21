Aishwarya Rai receives ‘First Ladies Award’

Aishwarya Bachchan has bagged numerous awards for her accomplishments in every field. Now another award has been added in her kitty, ‘The First Ladies’ award. She was felicitated by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind for being the first Indian actress to be jury member at Cannes. She was awarded along with 111 women who’ve have excelled in different fields. She looked gorgeous in Sabyasachi sari with floral embroidery, an embellished border. She accessorised her look with red and silver bangles, matching earrings and a small red bindi. Well, congratulations to Aishwarya Rai.