Aishwarya Rai celebrates 5,00,000 free cleft surgeries at Smile Train India event

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is also a brand ambassador of 'Smile Train' attended Smile Train India event in Mumbai. The actress was at the event to celebrate free cleft surgeries treatment of 5, 00,000 children. Smile Train is an international children's charity that provides 100% free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children in over 85 countries. The actress wore simple yet stunning white Anarkali suit. She was seen rocking her pink hair, which she will be donning in Atul Manjrekar's upcoming film 'Fanne Khan.' On a related note, Aishwarya will be playing a rock star in the much-awaited film.