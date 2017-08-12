Aishwarya Rai becomes 1st woman to raise Indian flag at IFFM 2017

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has added another feather to her hat. The 'Jazbaa' actress has become the first female actor ever to hoist the Indian National Flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), Australia's annual celebration of film from India and the subcontinent. The official Twitter handle of IFFM posted a picture of the 43-yar-old actress. In the pic, Aish stuns in a white and light blue floor length anarkali dress with her daughter Aradhya in a white ghagra choli. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress also thanked Melbourne for giving such an honour to her. The actress is currently in Australia attending the film festival and is giving all of us major fashion goals. She looked stunning in a black embroidered dress as she walked the red carpet. Aishwarya was also bestowed with 'Excellence in Global Cinema' award at the film festival.