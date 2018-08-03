Aishwarya continues to be Abhishek's 'favourite'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) For Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be his "favourite".

Abhishek watched Aishwarya's latest release "Fanney Khan".

Praising it, he tweeted: "What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand, Divya Dutta are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes."

"Fanney Khan" is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous". It released on Friday.

John lends support to civic issues

Actor John Abraham has lent support to an initiative to address Mumbai's civic issues which get aggravated in the monsoon season.

John is associated with 'Kar Mumbaikar', a Radio City initiative aimed at resolving issues ranging from potholes, water contamination and weak bridges to the problems of mosquitoes and live wires.

Supporting the cause, the "Madras Cafe" actor said in a statement: "Mumbai has been witnessing an increase in road accidents, especially in the monsoon due to potholes and other issues pertaining to infrastructure. It's important for us Mumbaikars to unite and appeal to act upon and take necessary measures. I am looking forward to support the campaign and lend my hand in influencing a positive change in the society."

John will next be seen in the movie "Satyameva Jayate", set to release on August 15.

Lata Mangeshkar lauds cricketer Virat Kohli

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his remarkable innings of 149 against England.

The "Luka Chuppi" singer on Friday tweeted a special message for Kohli.

She wrote: "Namaskar Virat Kohli. Aapne kamal khel ka pradarshan kiya hai. Khush rahiye, jeete rahiye (Virat, you have played in an extraordinary way. Stay happy always. God bless you)."

The Indian cricket team is currently playing a test series against England, and Kohli's century in the innings on Thursday helped India post 274.

