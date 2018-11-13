AI's Director of Operations who failed alcohol test removed

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Central government on Tuesday removed Air India's Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia, after the senior pilot failed a pre-flight breath analyzer test.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in an order on Tuesday, relieved Captain Kathpalia from his responsibilities as the Director Operations of the national passenger carrier, a day after his flying licence was suspended by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Kathpalia had failed a pre-flight alcohol detection test on Sunday. He was supposed to have piloted a New Delhi-London flight.

"In case of Captain Kathpalia being detected BA (breath-analyzer) positive on November 11, 2018, the privileges of his licence have been suspended for a period of three years from November 11 as per the provisions of applicable regulations," a senior DGCA official said on Monday.

As per the provision of Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, no crew member of a flight, including pilots and engineers, should take or use "any alcoholic drink, sedative, narcotic or stimulant drug or preparation" within twelve hours of the commencement of the flight or in the course of the flight.

--IANS

rv/bg