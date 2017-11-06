Airtel warns to end support to ADHM over air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Telecom service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday threatened to discontinue its decade-long alliance with the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) in the future if the rising concerns of air pollution in the capital are not immediately addressed.

"We have received a lot of feedback from our customers and citizens at large expressing concern on holding the marathon in view of the prevailing air pollution in the city," Airtel said in a statement.

"Air pollution poses serious health risks and it is important that these concerns are addressed urgently and appropriately by the authorities for Airtel to continue associating with the event next year and beyond," the statement added.

On their association for the upcoming edition of the annual race, to be run on November 19, Airtel said they have discussed the air quality issue with the organisers, Procam, who have assured that it is taking several measures to minimise the impact on the runners.

"The organisers of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, Procam have made sure that the event is consistently conducted as per international standards, with all necessary safety guidelines in place," the statement read.

"For the upcoming edition we have discussed the air quality issue with the organisers, Procam and they have assured us that it is taking several measures to minimise the impact of air pollution on the runners.

"A team of professionals is being deployed by Procam before the race day to sprinkle salt mixed with effluent treated water across the entire track to ensure that the dust pollution is negated. Furthermore, no vehicles will be plying on the route of the marathon," it added.

This is Airtel's 10th anniversary of becoming the title sponsor of the race, which will complete its 13th year of existence.

--IANS

tri/vm