Airtel ties up with Telecom Egypt for global submarine cable systems

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Egyptian operator Telecom Egypt (TE), which would allow Airtel to use the Middle East North Africa (MENA) Submarine Cable and TE North cable systems.

The partnership would help Airtel to serve the growing demand for data services, particularly in markets across South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the company said in a statement.

"The partnership grants Airtel the right to use fibre pairs of MENA Cable from Egypt to India with access to Saudi Arabia and Oman, and other fibre pairs from Egypt towards Italy," it said.

Airtel would also take "large capacities on a long-term basis on two new cable systems (SMW5 and AAE1)" and get the right to use a fibre pair from Egypt to France on TE North cable systems along with capacities on SMW-5 and AAE-1 cable systems.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said, "The partnership including MENA Cable and TE's network will be a good addition to our global network portfolio and provide us with a high quality and diversified new route to Western Europe and the rest of the world."

"In particular, it will provide impetus to India's emergence as a major regional Internet hub serving customers across Saarc region, with seamless global connectivity," he added.

As per the statement, Telecom Egypt's global network was built by investments in international submarine cable systems, namely: TE North, ALETAR, SEA-ME-WE-3, SEA-ME-WE-4, SEA-ME-WE-5, IMEWE, EIG, and AAE-1.

--IANS

rrb/mag/bg