Airtel launches prepaid international roaming voice packs

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched international roaming voice packs -- Foreign Pass -- for prepaid customers in India.

"Extensive customer research by Airtel suggested a customer usually wants to connect with family or friends upon arrival at a destination. These new packs have been designed to help address the problem of quick, short calls overseas without the hassle of buying local SIMs," the company said in a statement.

The range of packs starts from Rs 196 for 20 minutes, followed by Rs 296 for 40 minutes and Rs 446 for 75 minutes, the statement added.

The packs will be available for 20 countries including the UAE, the US, the UK, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Singapore.

--IANS

ravi-rv/mag/sed