Airtel joins hand with Seamless Alliance to provide high-speed in-flight data connectivity

India's largest telecom company Airtel has joined hands with Seamless Alliance to provide uninterrupted high-speed in-flight internet connectivity. Together they will work towards leveraging satellite technology to offer high-speed internet to the customer while flying. The Seamless Alliance founding members include OneWeb, Airbus, Delta and Sprint. Over 370 million Airtel's global customers will be benefitted with the move. Airtel is the third largest telecom operator with networks in 16 countries across Asia and Africa.