Airtel Delhi Half Marathon raises record charity amount

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The 10th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon 2017 on Tuesday shattered all previous records to raise Rs. 8.10 crore for charity.

Procam International along with India Cares Foundation, the event's philanthropy partner continued their commitment towards charity to record a 23% increase over 2016.

Murray Culshaw, Chairperson and Founder, India Cares Foundation, said: "We very sincerely thank the people of Delhi & the NCR region, in fact, numerous people from different parts of the world, for the increasing encouragement and support provided to the social sector through this wonderful platform -- the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon."

