Airtel Delhi Half Marathon flags off despite high pollution levels

The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon was flagged off early on Sunday morning despite alarming pollution levels in the national capital. Thousands of people participated in the marathon. According to organisers, almost 35,000 runners registered themselves.

Delhi did see some relief over the past two days as smog has cleared up and Air Quality Index levels have become relatively better. However, today the AQI level at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where the event was flagged off stood at 238 at 7:30 AM.

"It is difficult to run breathing in this kind of air. Due to smog my training was hampered and now wearing a mask and running is also not a viable option", said Radhika, a participant in ADHM.

While many were seen wearing masks, many school children also gathered to run for a cause.

Themes such as pollution, cyber bullying, animal cruelty and even GST were showcased.

"Pollution is one of the biggest problems we face, whether it is air, water or soil. We should do our bit to fight against it", said Aadhya, a 14 years old student who was participating in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

The marathon organisers however claim that even though they got a green signal from the Delhi High Court they have done everything from their end to accommodate the best for their runners. From putting in place the best medical care all along the route, supplying nebulisers, spraying the roads with treated water so that the pollutants settle and blocking traffic off the route for almost 6 hours.