Airports Authority of India's pavilion draws visitors and global leaders at Global Investors Summit

'Advantage Assam- Global Investors Summit 2018' kicked off in Guwahati with delegates and business tycoons, industry leaders from all across the globe attending the event.Meanwhile, with a special focus on connectivity in the Northeast region, Airports Authority of India (AAI) put up a pavilion in the summit that drew large number of visitors and investors from nooks and corner.The inaugural lamp was lighted by Assam Minister of Industries and Commerce, Chandra Mohan Patowary, in presence of AAI officials.