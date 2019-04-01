Airports Authority of India starts 24th annual day celebration

Airports Authority of India (AAI) started its 24th Annual Day at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi on Sunday. It was an evening full of celebrations and festivities with memorable performances. Awards were bestowed on various airports for their achievements. Speaking to ANI, Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman of AAI said, "Pakistan blockage of Indian space is still continuing because most of the flights are getting diverted via Surat, Arabian Sea. That's tremendous challenge on AAI team in Mumbai. They are doing a great job. I am proud of them."