Airports Authority of India Officers' Institute stages a play -"Emperor's New Clothes"

Airports Authority of India officers institute under the guidance of Kala Darpan Group staged a play "Emperor's New Clothes in New Delhi. The Emperor's New Clothes is a short tale written by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, about two weavers who promise an emperor a new suit of clothes that they say is invisible to those who are unfit for their positions, are stupid, or incompetent - while in reality, they make no clothes at all, making everyone believe the clothes are invisible to them. When the emperor parades before his subjects in his new "clothes", no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on him for fear that they will be seen as stupid. Finally, a child cries out, "But he isn't wearing anything at all!" The tale has been translated into over 100 languages. The play was scripted, designed and directed by Dr. Suwarn Rawat. For the past two decades, the Airports Authority of India Officers' Institute is contributing towards promotion of performing arts including plays, nukkad nataks, docu-dramas by involving their employees and their families. The artists, in their traditional outfits, mesmerized the audiences with their dazzling performances.