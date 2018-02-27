Airports Authority of India launches Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre in Chandigarh

Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the first of its kind Aviation Multi Skill Development Centre at Old Civil Air Terminal in Chandigarh. Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, Kirron Kher and senior officials of Airports Authority of India were present on the occasion. The project falls under the Corporate Social Responsibility of the Airports Authority of India. The center has been set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council of India. The center is equipped with modern training infrastructure to supplement an industry-relevant course curriculum. The Airports Authority of India, with this noble gesture, would also ensure that more and more youngsters would enhance skills and get employed. Many youngsters expressed their excitement in joining the skill development center. In an estimate, the center will train about 2,400 youngsters in 8 aviation job roles over the next 3 years. The Airports Authority of India's effort to promote and enhance the skills of the youth is noteworthy.