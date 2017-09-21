Airports Authority of India inaugurates Indian Aviation Academy

The Airports Authority of India inaugurated the Indian Aviation Academy in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The event started off with a cultural event, which saw mesmerizing classic Indian dance performance. Present in the event was Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ashok Gajapati Raju, who seemed to be impressed by the new campus and had high hopes and expectations from the Institute in helping in the nation-building process. The chairman of Airports Authority of India, Guruprasd Mohapatra, feels that the institute will help in providing more wings to the aviation sector in India as it will also add in strengthening the security sector as well. The newly inaugurated Institute aims to be a tool to provide seamless and world-class high-tech facilities to the new trainees, at the same time it will enhance the human resource in the aviation sector.