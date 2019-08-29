Airports Authority of India holds media workshop

The Airports Authority of India organised a day-long media workshop in the New Delhi on Thursday. The objective was to apprise the media persons about the major achievements and developments of the civil aviation sector. Union Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri graced the occasion along with AAI chairman, Anuj Aggarwal and other senior officials. Puri appreciated AAI's efforts on organising an event that focuses on future development and preparing the media accordingly. DGCA, Director General, Arun Kumar asserted that the aviation regulator has recently announced a plan to do breath-analyser tests on ATC officers and ground-handling staff. The regulator earlier used to conduct breath-analyser tests only on pilots and cabin crew.Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Anuj Aggarwal said that the airports in India are developing rapidly and the country will soon have more world-class airports. Under the National Civil aviation Policy (NCAP), the government of India intends to enhance the regional connectivity by various measures, including reviving of unserved and underserved airports. There is a movement of around 8,000 international and about 3500 domestic flights in India.