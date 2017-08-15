Airports Authority of India celebrates 70th Independence Day

The Airports Authority of India celebrated India's 70th Independence Day with great joy and enthusiasm. The event started with the flag hoisting ceremony and was soon followed by cultural programs in which students of Kendriya Vidyalaya gave mesmerizing performances on themes of patriotism which enthralled the audiences. AAI Chairman Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra addressed the members of the working excellence who are working for the country's growth. The AAI even started a new website which would help the stake holders getting information about the business opportunities, services, tender, resources and medical facilities. At the event, a tree plantation drive was organized where all the dignitaries planted a tree sapling. The Chairman Dr. Mohapatra even took inspection of the Aviation Training Academy which is set to open soon.