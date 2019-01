New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Aerospace major Airbus' ACH145 twin-engine helicopter has entered into India's private and business aviation market, a fully customised version being developed to Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Executive Director of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by doses.

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH), which made the delivery, is the dedicated private and business aviation helicopter brand of Airbus Helicopters.

