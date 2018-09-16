AirAsia India offers lowest fares from Monday

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) AirAsia India is offering lowest air fares on all its routes to 21 destinations across the country from Monday for over a year, the budget carrier on Sunday.

"Passengers can book tickets for one-way travel at a low of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 on all our flights from Monday to September 23 to travel from September 17 to November 30, 2019," said the city-based airline in a statement here.

With a fleet of 19 A-320 aircraft, the airline operates service to Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

"Through promotional fares, we want to encourage even first-time flyers to experience the joy of flying at an affordable cost," said AirAsia India marketing head Rajkumar Paranthaman.

The 4-year-old airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons Ltd and low-cost Malaysian AirAsia Berhad, which covers 165 destinations spanning 25 countries.

--IANS

