AirAsia India to commence eight additional flight services

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Budget airline AirAsia India on Thursday said it will commence eight additional flight operations from February 1.

"The carrier has announced its network expansion plans with the latest route between New Delhi and Hyderabad with a morning and evening connection between the two cities," the airline said in a statement.

"The airline has also announced the addition of flights connecting New Delhi with Srinagar and Pune. This will be the second connection between the national capital and Srinagar and Pune."

Currently, AirAsia India has a fleet of 20 aircraft covering 19 destinations across the country.

