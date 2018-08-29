AirAsia India to add two new routes; inducts 19th aircraft

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Budget passenger carrier AirAsia India will commence two new routes from October 1.

According to the airline, it will commence operations on the two new routes on its 19th aircraft which will be stationed in Kolkata.

"With the 19th aircraft, AirAsia India is introducing two new routes connecting Hyderabad to Indore and Kolkata, increasing the frequency of flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru," the airline said in a statement.

"The airline is focused on expanding its presence in tier II and III cities, providing affordable airfares and improved services to flyers."

Currently, the airline flies to 21 destinations with its hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata.

--IANS

ravi-rv/nir