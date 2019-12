The air quality dipped further as national capital observed a smoggy morning. A thick layer of smog enveloped India Gate. Air Quality Index (AQI) data, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) this morning major pollutant PM 2.5 stands at 206 'Poor' category at Lodhi Road. The increase in air pollution comes a week after a brief spell of clean air in the last week of November following light showers.