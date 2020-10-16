Air quality 'poor' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The air quality improved slightly in the national capital on Friday, as compared to a day before, but it is still in the 'poor' category.

As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 285 in ITO, 243 in RK Puram and 259 in Anand Vihar, all three in the 'poor' category.

On October 15, the AQI was at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in the 'very poor' category, DPCC said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday tweeted, "In view of the upcoming winter season, CPCB will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR starting October 15."

It is to be noted that stubble burning during the Kharif harvesting season in Punjab and Haryana is a major environmental issue that has even been adding to the pollution levels of neighbouring Delhi for the past few years. (ANI)