Air quality improves to 'satisfactory' in Delhi

A layer of smog blankets Delhi on November 30. Additionally, the air quality of national capital also took a major hit due to a combination of firecracker emissions, stubble burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions in past one month. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data and System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), major pollutants in Delhi's Lodhi Road area were PM 2.5 at 91 and PM 10 at 91 both in 'satisfactory' category. Higher value of AQI indicates greater level of air pollution and health concern. Residents are feeling better now but still hoping more improvement in respiratory problems, allergies and other health issues. On November 01, the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) declared public health emergency in Delhi due to rising air pollution levels.

Air Quality Index (AQI) at 114 (moderate) around the airport and at 125 (moderate) around India Gate