Air quality hit in Shimla

Thick layer of smog and haze covered the skyline in Shimla and surrounding areas as air quality was hit in Shimla on Friday. Flights have been grounded due to low visibility in Himachal Pradesh's capital. Thunderstorm is expected to hit the hill town, according to IMD. Director of India Meteorological Department Himachal Pradesh Manmohan Singh said "In next 2-3 days rain, hailstorm and strong winds can be expected which will lower the impact. The condition is expected to improve in the coming days".