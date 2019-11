Delhiites woke up to a smoggy morning on Nov 22. A layer of smog was seen at the India Gate. The air quality dipped to 'poor' category. According to AQI at Lodhi Road, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were at 261 and 249 respectively. Earlier, to curb air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced implementation of odd-even scheme from Nov 04-15.