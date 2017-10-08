Air Pollution May Dampen The U-17 Football World Cup Games With 6 Indian Cities Exceeding Air Quality’s International Safe Levels

The FIFA U-17 World cup that started on Friday, October 6 is going on in full swing. This is the first time that International Football World Cup is happening in Indian, across 6 different cities. This is something that India should take pride in. Even before the World Cup began, concerned authorities were busy preparing for this event. Every pothole in the city was filled, roads were made better and the city was decked up with several hoardings of FIFA. When everything looked perfect, there is this news that is a big concern for players and even spectators. All the six cities were the FIFA World Cup will take place- Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Goa, Guwahati, Kolkata and Kochi have exceeded the international level for safety of air quality. And this is according to a report by Greenpeace. This is because of many reasons including the weather conditions along with festive season that will make the air quality the worse during The Football World Cup U-17.

According to the report, the levels in all the 6 cities was measured around PM10. For the uninitiated, PM10 is particulate matter that can be inhaled. It is said that air pollution that is caused due to this particulate matter is the fifth worst killer in the world. And this comes after other diseases like diabetes and heart related illness.

Delhi and Mumbai are currently the two cities suffering from air pollution. Delhi’s air pollution is six times more than that of the World Health Organisation limit and Mumbai is two times worse. Playing a football match in such conditions makes the matches slower, especially when the players do not get enough rest time. According to Greenpeace report, the football matches of FIFA U-17 will see all of this. There has been a circular passed to ensure that the air is cleaned.

We hope it isn’t really a dampener and the FIFA matches go on smoothly with no concerns of air pollution. As per the circular passed, we hope the authorities take the necessary action immediately.