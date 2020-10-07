Air pollution: Directions issued to stop work at 6 construction sites in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday asked six major construction and demolition sites to stop work in view of pollution in the national capital.

"Directions have been given to six major construction and demolition sites as they do not have smog guns," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The six sites that have been asked to close the work includes, Netaji Municipal Construction Works, NBCC, Sarojini Municipal Construction Works, NCCC, FICCI Auditorium, Construction work, CPWD in Kasturba Nagar, CRPF Head Quarters, CGO Complex and Tyagraj Nagar, CPWD.

Earlier in the day, anti-smog guns have been deployed at large construction sites in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution.

The air quality index (AQI) was reported at 260 in Anand Vihar and at 238 in Rohini -- both in the 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data, as of 11 am today.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government's first target is to reduce pollution due to dust and around 39 sites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used. (ANI)