Air pollution contributes to diabetes

Reducing pollution may lead to a drop in diabetes cases in heavily polluted countries such as India and less polluted ones such as the United States. Being one of the fastest growing diseases, diabetes is mainly caused by eating an unhealthy diet. A new research indicates the extent to which outdoor air pollution plays a role in diabetes. The overall risk of pollution-related diabetes is tilted more toward lower-income countries that lack the resources for environmental mitigation systems and clean-air policies. In diabetes, pollution reduces insulin production and triggers inflammation, preventing the body from converting blood glucose into energy that the body needs to maintain health.