Air pollution: AAP leader Raghav Chadha takes part in 'Red Light On, Gadi Off' campaign

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Monday took part in "Red Light On, Gadi Off" campaign to urge commuters to switch off the engines of their vehicles when they stop at a red light to reduce the vehicular emission in the national capital.

Several other party workers also stood at a traffic signal at Rajinder Nagar holding placards and urged the commuters to do their bit to fight air pollution in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters, Chadha said, "As you know that the Delhi government has been introducing various campaign to fight air pollution, we have come up with this drive called "Red Light On, Gadi Off" through which we are making people aware that if they switch off their vehicle on Red Light, they can contribute in reducing vehicular emission."

"This problem is not only of Delhi but North India and I believe that North India will support Chief Minister Kejriwal Ji and we will win this battle against air pollution," added Chadha.

Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 15 to tackle air pollution in the national capital and appealed to the people to turn off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals. (ANI)