Air Marshal Vikram Singh takes over as Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ WAC

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Air Marshal Vikram Singh has taken over as the Senior Air Staff Officer of the Headquarters Western Air Command, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday. Singh had taken over his new command on Thursday.

Commissioned into the fighter stream on December 21, 1984, the Air Marshal has flown MiG-21 and Mirage-2000 aircraft before undergoing the Flying Instructor's Course, Experimental Flight Test Course and Staff Course at Pretoria, South Africa.

Singh has performed Flight Test duties at the National Flight Test Centre, commanded an Air Force Station, served in various staff appointments in Air Headquarters and has been the Air Attache at Moscow, Russia.

He has also served at the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters and was Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters before taking over the present appointment. (ANI)

