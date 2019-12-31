Air India's privatisation will be done as quickly as possible: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Air India has to be privatized and its privatisation will be done as quickly as possible. In the media brief, Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Air India has to be privatised. Since, we started talking about the approach towards 'privatisation', there has been a lot of interest from private entities, interest from established airlines." He further said, "We do not become a slave to or victim of certain deadlines, we are doing it seriously. We are trying to do it (privatisation of Air India) as quickly as possible."