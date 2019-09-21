Air India all set to mark 'World Tourism Day' in unique way

National carrier Air India (AI) is all set to celebrate the World Tourism Day which is on September 27. To celebrate the day, under 'Celebrating India' theme, Air India is decorating its Boeing B-777 with India's World Heritage photos. Mesmerising pictures of India's historical monuments and wildlife have been used to decorate the Air India's Boeing B-777 aircraft. The aircraft is being getting the makeover at AI, Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Nagpur in Maharashtra. The aim is to spread information about India's historical monuments, wildlife and culture to the world. This is the first time that any aircraft in India has used these gigantium pictures on aircraft. Air India has their traditional culture to put name of the every aircraft, interestingly the above aircraft of Boeing B-777 which is being under decoration is known as Jammu and Kashmir aircraft, said aircraft is decorated with selected photos of world heritage, the above photos was selected by Ministry of Tourism. Engineer of the AI team is make sure that pictures pasted can be safe in rain , wind, high altitudes and fluctuate weather.