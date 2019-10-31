Air India set to connect Amritsar with London Stansted Airport

Air India is set to connect Amritsar in Punjab with London Stansted Airport with a thrice-a-week service from October 31 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Commencing from Mumbai, the flight will connect Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar to Stansted Airport in London to facilitate Sikh pilgrims aspiring to visit Punjab on the occasion of Guru Purab. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also attended the launch ceremony.