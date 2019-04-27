Air India server restored, services resumed

Air India flights got affected after airline's SITA server went down all over India and overseas since 3:30 am on Saturday. Passengers were waiting at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. However, the services have been resumed now. CMD Air India Ashwani Lohani says, "Air India System restored". He said, "Between 3:30 to 4:30 am today, passenger services system of Air India that is run by SITA was taken for maintenance and after that it remained down till 8:45 am, it has just come back. System is restored. During the day we will see consequential delays."