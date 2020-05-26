Air India Security Staff Onboard Delhi-Ludhiana Flight Test Positive, Sent to Isolation Centre

New Delhi, May 26: An employee of national carrier Air India was confirmed as COVID-19 positive after he was tested in Punjab's Ludhiana on Monday. The patient was identified as a 50-year-old man, who was part of Air India's security staff. He was part of the 11 people who had landed from the Air India Delhi to Ludhiana flight. IndiGo Passenger Who Travelled on 6E 381 Chennai to Coimbatore Flight Tests COVID-19 Positive.



The co-passengers and crew members onboard the flight were also tested for coronavirus upon landing in Ludhiana. The results of all others were found negative. While the security staffer was sent to a local isolation centre, others were asked to strictly remain under home quarantine for the next 14 days.

A 50-year-old man who is a member of security staff in Air India and is a permanent resident of Delhi has tested positive for #Coronavirus. He came back from Delhi on 25th May on board a domestic flight: District Public Relations Office, Ludhiana — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020





Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga told reported that 116 people had arrived at the Sahnewal Airport on Monday, after the resumption of flight services. Their samples were collected immediately after they landed. The test reports of 114 persons was out, and only one was confirmed to have contracted the contagious virus.

A similar case was reported from Tamil Nadu, where a passenger who had boarded an IndiGo flight to travel from Chennai to Coimbatore was tested positive. The flier has grounded its entire crew of the 6E 381 flight after the passenger was tested positive.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for COVID-19," said a statement issued by the airliner.